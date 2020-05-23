Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-93 in Methuen

A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 93 in Methuen and was found hiding in the woods nearby, State Police said.

Jose DeJesus, of Lawrence, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata southbound when he crashed into a guardrail at 8:29 p.m., State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said.

DeJesus and a passenger fled the scene and were found hiding in the woods at 8:53 p.m., Sullivan said.