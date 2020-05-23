Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-93 in Methuen

A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 93 in Methuen and was found hiding in the woods nearby, State Police said.
Jose DeJesus, of Lawrence, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata southbound when he crashed into a guardrail at 8:29 p.m., State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan said.
DeJesus and a passenger fled the scene and were found hiding in the woods at 8:53 p.m., Sullivan said.
DeJesus is charged with operating with a revoked and suspended license, OUI, and leaving the scene of property damage, Sullivan said. He also had three warrants for misdemeanors.
Advertisement
No further information was available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.