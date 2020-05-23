NH man arrested for allegedly robbing Bourne liquor store

A New Hampshire man who allegedly robbed a liquor store on Cape Cod and fled in his vehicle Saturday evening was later arrested by State Police in Middleborough, officials said.

Adam Hodge, 43, of Loudon, N.H., is facing charges for armed robbery while masked and larceny under $1,200 for the Saturday incident, Bourne police said in a statement.

Bourne police received a 911 call at 5:32 p.m. Saturday reporting the armed robbery at 310 Main St., where Bourne Bridge Liquors is located, police said.