NYT commemorates victims of coronavirus on Sunday front page

The tribute comes as the nation is poised to hit the grim milestone of nearly 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the entire page is filled with nearly 1,000 names of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States.

The front page of this Sunday’s New York Times will lack the usual articles, photos and graphics.

Each name is accompanied by a short phrase to depict the life that was lost. A researcher compiled the names from obituaries and death notices published online from hundreds of newspapers, the Times said on its website.

“I wanted something that people would look back on in 100 years to understand the toll of what we’re living through,” national editor Marc Lacey told Times Insider.

Assistant editor of the paper’s graphics desk Simone Landon said she wanted to find a way to convey the vast number of deaths, keeping in mind that there is “a little bit of a fatigue” among both reporters and readers when it comes to data.

“We knew we were approaching this milestone,” she added. “We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”

Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer of the Times, said he did not remember any front pages without images during his 40 years at the paper.

“This is certainly a first in modern times,” he said.

More than 84,000 people, including some well-known performers and journalists, have retweeted the Time’s post about the front page since it was published around 5:50 p.m.