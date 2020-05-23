Police identify victim of fatal Jamaica Plain shooting

Police identified a man Saturday who was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Jamaica Plain that left another man hospitalized.

Dashawn Jackson, 24, of Jamaica Plain, and the other man, were shot just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 267 Centre St., police said in a statement. Both men were transported to area hospitals for treatment, where Dashawn died, according to the statement. The other man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police arrested four people at the scene, two of whom were carrying firearms and two others police allege interfered with their response to the shooting. Police are investigating whether any of the four were involved in the shooting, said Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman.