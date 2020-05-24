Trump says he has finished taking controversial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus therapy

President Donald Trump said he completed his course of treatment with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he’s promoted as a therapy for coronavirus despite an outcry from medical professionals about its unproven efficacy and potential side effects.

“Finished, just finished,” Trump said in an interview on Sinclair Broadcast Group program “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” that was taped Friday and aired Sunday. “By the way, I’m still here to the best of my knowledge. Here I am.”

There’s scant evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective against the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration on April 24 cautioned against its use for Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, outside of a hospital setting or clinical trial, citing a risk of heart rhythm problems.