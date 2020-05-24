Steve Carell, Boston Pops join virtual forces to congratulate the class of 2020 across Massachusetts

High school seniors across Massachusetts will be able to enjoy a graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic after all.

WGBH is teaming up with Governor Charlie Baker and a number of special guests to produce a televised commencement ceremony for graduating seniors from the state’s 668 public and private high schools on Tuesday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Baker will deliver the commencement speech for “Massachusetts Commencement 2020,” which will air on WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and on WGBY/New England Public Media in Western Massachusetts. The ceremony will also stream on the social media platforms of both stations.