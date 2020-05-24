Allston man arrested on assault charges

An Allston man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly attacking and slashing another man near Packard’s Corner in Allston, according to Boston police.

Waldeir Pereira, 50, allegedly used a boxcutter to slash the victim who suffered a laceration to his chest and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found Pereira and arrested him around 10:45 a.m., then found a box cutter near 178 Brighton Ave., according to the statement.