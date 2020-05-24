fb-pixel

Allston man arrested on assault charges

Waldeir Pereira, 50, allegedly used a boxcutter to slash a victim in Allston

By Greg Levinsky Globe Correspondent,Updated May 24, 2020, 32 minutes ago

An Allston man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly attacking and slashing another man near Packard’s Corner in Allston, according to Boston police.

Waldeir Pereira, 50, allegedly used a boxcutter to slash the victim who suffered a laceration to his chest and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found Pereira and arrested him around 10:45 a.m., then found a box cutter near 178 Brighton Ave., according to the statement.

Pereira is scheduled to to be arraigned Tuesday in Brighton District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Kim Tavares of BPD.

