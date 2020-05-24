Here’s where and when fighter jets will fly across Mass. on Monday for Memorial Day

The 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts National Guard announced the scheduled flyover will begin on Cape Cod at 11:30 a.m. and end in Connecticut.

About three weeks after four fighter jets soared across Massachusetts in support of hospital workers, the F-15 Eagle aircraft will again fly over the state Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others,” Col. Tom Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, said in a statement. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life.”

Here’s where and when to look up to see the jets, according to a schedule released by the Air Force.

From 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Bourne National Cemetery

From 11:40 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston Seaport

From 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center

Norfolk

Grafton

From 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.

MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam

Ludlow

From 12:10 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Hadley

Florence

From 12:20 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cheshire

Lenox

From 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Naugatuck, Conn.

From 12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Kent, Conn.

