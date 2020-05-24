Here’s where and when fighter jets will fly across Mass. on Monday for Memorial Day

About three weeks after four fighter jets soared across Massachusetts in support of hospital workers, the F-15 Eagle aircraft will again fly over the state Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
The 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts National Guard announced the scheduled flyover will begin on Cape Cod at 11:30 a.m. and end in Connecticut.
We are scheduled to perform a flyover Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Take a look at the press release for the...Posted by 104th Fighter Wing on Friday, May 22, 2020
“Memorial Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others,” Col. Tom Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, said in a statement. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life.”
Here’s where and when to look up to see the jets, according to a schedule released by the Air Force.
From 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Bourne National Cemetery
From 11:40 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston Seaport
From 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center
Norfolk
Grafton
From 12 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.
MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam
Ludlow
From 12:10 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Hadley
Florence
From 12:20 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cheshire
Lenox
From 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.
Naugatuck, Conn.
From 12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Kent, Conn.
