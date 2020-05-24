Keating, Walsh: Small businesses will need help amid coronavirus

Keating’s district, which includes Cape Cod and the islands, has a high percentage of year-round residents over 65, a demographic that faces a greater health risk from the coronavirus. He said residents are following social distancing and other rules, and called on visitors to the region to follow suit.

Keating, speaking to WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday, said Cape Cod businesses are struggling under the economic impact of the coronavirus, but are working to ensure public safety for residents and visitors.

In separate television appearances Sunday, US Representative William Keating and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh warned that the coronavirus’s impact on small businesses could force many of them to close permanently, but said measures intended to protect public health must remain in place to guard against a second surge of COVID-19.

“Visitors have to do the same thing,” Keating said.

For businesses on the Cape, many of which rely on the summer business of travelers, the pandemic struck at the worst time, he said.

Cape Cod and the Berkshires have been both greatly affected by the pandemic, with unemployment rates approaching 30 percent. Statewide, the unemployment rate was around 15 percent in April.

“It’s devastating to them,” Keating said Sunday. "And this is a seasonal business, this couldn’t come at a worse time for these businesses, they have to make their profits in the late spring and summer, and that’s it for the year.

“And so, there’ll be businesses, sadly, that will go under. We’re trying to keep as many alive, keep people employed, keep [as many] jobs there as possible, but the reality is, it’s hitting us hard,” Keating said.

Keating warned that public health outweighs business concerns: “If there’s a rebound [of COVID-19] and things fail, the economic aspects, as well as the health care aspects, are going to be greater.”

During a separate interview with NBC10 Sunday, Walsh said the city is providing technical assistance and other relief to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Among those steps is making it possible for businesses to offer curbside retail, he said, and for restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

Walsh said he is concerned with the future of restaurants, whose businesses have been battered by the pandemic.

“I’m definitely concerned with a lot of restaurants in the city of Boston and the Commonwealth that might not be able to get out of this,” Walsh said. “We’ve already seen several close, or say they are not coming back. This pandemic has really done a number to many small businesses.”

Walsh said he believes rules such as social distancing and the stay-at-home advisory will remain in place for the foreseeable future -- and are critical for avoiding a second surge of infections.

“If we don’t stay disciplined in continuing the physical and social isolation, we’re going to see a second surge, which could be worse than the first one” in April, Walsh said.

















