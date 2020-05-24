Puerto Rican veterans memorial in the South End vandalized

It appeared that there was also an attempt to knock over the second pillar, which has the same words on it engraved in Spanish, said Robert Santiago, Boston’s commissioner of veterans services.

The pillar, one of two near the memorial’s entrance, bears the words “Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial.”

Police are investigating vandalism after a nearly 1,000-pound pillar was knocked onto the ground at the Puerto Rican veterans monument in the South End Sunday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

“It was just heart-wrenching to see that someone actually went out there and did that,” Santiago said.

A work crew was on site Sunday afternoon, setting the pillar back before Memorial Day on Monday.

Advertisement

Mayor Martin J. Walsh thanked the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for quickly repairing the pillar and called the vandalism a “horrific act.”

“Our veterans are heroes that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I’m disgusted by the act of vandalism at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial,” Walsh said.

The memorial to the US Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment from Puerto Rico was first created in 1999, the first public memorial dedicated to Puerto Rican veterans on the US mainland. In 2013 officials added a statue that depicts two soldiers, a man and a woman, and is inscribed with the words “La libertad no es gratis,” or “Freedom is not free.”

Tony Molina, president of the Puerto Rican Veteran Monument Square Association, said he was especially upset because the memorial was vandalized right before Memorial Day.

“I just want some respect for our fallen heroes, and for people to have some sense,” Molina said. “They are vandalizing a monument for people who have sacrificed their lives for this country.”

Since the novel coronavirus began spreading in Boston, the two soldiers have had signs propped against their legs encouraging people in both English and Spanish to wash their hands and stay home.

Advertisement

Detectives from area D-4 in the South End are investigating and will forward a report to the Civil Rights Unit, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.