Rhode Island’s nursing homes thought they were prepared for the coronavirus. They weren’t.

The 40-year-old director of nursing at Bannister Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care, in Providence, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. She had pneumonia in both lungs. One floor above her, Bannister’s 70-year-old receptionist lay tethered to a ventilator, fighting for her life.

From her bed in the intensive care unit at Rhode Island Hospital, Lakesha Lopez wanted to send a message to her staff.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story was produced in partnership with The Public’s Radio of Providence, a member of ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in 2019. It was co-published with The Boston Globe.

“I just want you to know I did everything right,” Lopez, a mother of five, said in an April 11 video she posted to Facebook. “I did everything to keep it out of my building. . . . and look, I still contracted it.”

More than three-quarters of all COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island are linked to nursing homes and assisted living centers, according to data released by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation — one of the highest rates of the 37 states and the District of Columbia publicly reporting those deaths. Nursing homes accounted for 90 percent of the long-term care deaths in Rhode Island, which in 2017 had the second-highest population of nursing home residents per capita, a Kaiser analysis found.

Rhode Island has been more aggressive than many other states in testing for the coronavirus, performing the highest number of tests per capita in the country. Governor Gina M. Raimondo has dispatched National Guard members to help test residents at facilities with outbreaks, and she has partnered with CVS Health to provide rapid testing for health care workers.

But national shortages of testing supplies, delays in getting test results, and changing protocols about who should be tested have hampered Rhode Island’s efforts to curb nursing home outbreaks.

State health officials and Bannister’s operator said the nursing home was following state guidance for protecting residents and employees from infection. An April 14 inspection by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, found Bannister in compliance with infection-control standards.

But Rhode Island did not begin testing all nursing home residents and staff — which experts say is key to containing outbreaks — until mid-April, after the first employee diagnosed with COVID-19 at Bannister had died.

As Bannister’s story shows, even seemingly well-prepared homes were vulnerable.

* * *

Bannister’s 161-bed nursing home sits at the upper edge of Providence’s south side, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Residents include people who have struggled with homelessness and mental illness, said Dawn Martone, a social worker at Bannister. “A lot of them do not have family,” she said.

During the last three years, Bannister Center had the highest number of deficiencies cited of any nursing home in Rhode Island, according to CMS inspection reports compiled by ProPublica. A spokesman for Centers Health Care, which operates Bannister, said it retrained staff after prior deficiencies and that “the safety of our residents and staff have always been first and foremost our number one priority.”

In late March, none of Bannister’s residents were showing COVID-like symptoms. So none were tested, in accordance with state guidance advising that testing be reserved for people with symptoms.

On March 25, state health officials learned of the first coronavirus case at Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket, six miles from Bannister and also operated by Centers Health Care of the Bronx in New York City.

Staff at the two nursing homes often crossed paths. Lopez, the director of nursing, had come to Bannister in late January after working at Oak Hill. And since February, a nurse on the afternoon shift at Oak Hill had been working the early shift at Bannister, training to be Lopez’s assistant.

State health officials have advised nursing home operators that it’s “best practice” to limit workers to one site to reduce the risk of spreading infection. But it’s not uncommon for nursing home staff to work at more than one facility.

* * *

Shirley Lomba, a 51-year-old nurse assistant at Bannister, said she’d raised concerns about the lack of testing of staff with two of Center Health Care’s regional administrators during the last week of March.

Ray Talamona Jr., regional director of operations for Centers Health Care, said, “We followed the state’s direction as to who to test and when to test.”

The Health Department’s guidance was based on an evolving understanding of how the virus is transmitted, and was designed to allocate scarce testing supplies to the sick, said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state Health Department.

Lomba said administrators tried to reassure workers. Just wear your PPE, or personal protective equipment, she said they were told, and you’ll be fine. At the time, Lomba said, she had only a surgical mask to bathe and feed residents.

“We didn't have the gowns. We didn't have the goggles. We didn't have the face shields,” Lomba said. “I felt like they were just trying to reassure workers to make sure that they come to work.”

Bannister has been following state and federal guidelines for using PPE, Talamona said. The nursing home has always had a sufficient supply, he said, including gowns, face shields and N95 respirator masks.

* * *

On April 6, the afternoon shift had already started when Bannister’s administrators called an emergency staff meeting in the residents’ dining hall.

The night before, Virginia, Bannister’s receptionist, had been rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. She was in the ICU on a ventilator. She’d tested positive for COVID-19.

Virginia was the one who had screened everyone who came into the building. She’d slide open the plexiglass window at the reception desk and hold a “no-touch” thermometer a few inches from their foreheads. She’d also pass out forms employees had to sign, stating they didn’t have any symptoms. She handed out pens, too. Virginia always wore a surgical mask, employees said. Talamona, the company’s regional director of operations, said receptionists don’t wear gloves when screening.

Lomba, the CNA, said workers again asked whether all staff should get tested. Bannister administrators again said they were following the state Health Department’s guidance.

But it wasn’t until three days later, on April 9, that the Health Department first learned a Bannister employee had tested positive for COVID-19, Wendelken said.

* * *

By late afternoon on April 8, Lopez wasn’t feeling well, either. Her lower back ached and her legs felt like “I just ran a mile.”

That night, Lopez took her temperature. It was 100.8. She popped some Tylenol and went to bed.

The next morning, Lopez drove to Bannister to retrieve her laptop so she could work from home. She told her boss she wasn’t feeling well.

Lopez didn’t realize then that the nurse from Oak Hill who had been training to be her assistant had received a call that day from the Health Department. Oak Hill had started screening its employees after the outbreak. The nurse said she had no symptoms. But she’d tested positive for COVID-19. She was instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That evening, Lopez started having trouble breathing. Her son called 911, and she was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

* * *

On April 14, her fifth day in the hospital, Lopez lay in bed and tried to make sense of what had happened. A tube blew oxygen into her nostrils. As she talked on her cellphone, the noise from the room’s negative air pressure system, which ensures air doesn’t leave the room, sounded like snow on an old black-and-white TV screen.

Lopez posted video updates on her progress on Facebook. Co-workers responded with words of encouragement and prayers.

Lopez was feeling better each day. She missed her kids; she wanted to get back to work.

But Virginia never made it back. On April 16, the popular receptionist — known to remind department heads to return their calls and to offer Hershey’s chocolates to staff members — lost her battle with COVID-19.

At Bannister, the news landed like a grenade. Some people screamed. Others cried.

The union representing nursing home workers organized a drive-by protest outside Bannister, demanding that workers receive onsite testing, proper PPE, and hazard pay.

Nursing home industry officials say they need onsite testing of staff as well as residents to quickly identify and isolate people who are infected.

Raimondo has said she is working to get rapid testing into nursing homes. Her administration has also granted pay raises to front-line workers earning less than $20 an hour and help with personal protective equipment and staffing.

* * *

As of Thursday, the state Health Department reported that five to nine residents and 10 to 14 staff members at Bannister had tested positive for the virus. (The department reports COVID-19 cases and deaths at individual sites as ranges.)

On May 4 — three weeks after she was released from the hospital and after twice testing negative for COVID-19 — Lopez returned to work.

This time, she said, she’s taking extra precautions. She went on Amazon and spent about $70 on her own PPE: Masks. Face Shield. A gown that, she said, looked more durable than the papery, thin ones they had at work. For her, she said, it’s about peace of mind.