State troopers reunite ducklings who fell down storm drain with mother

“The ducklings’ mother and one of their siblings - the only baby who had not fallen through the grate - were standing off at a short distance, because Momma would not leave her trapped babies,” the agency wrote in the statement.

State Trooper Jim Maloney first noticed that eight ducklings were trapped in the water under a storm drain at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday while on patrol, State Police said in a Facebook post .

State and local authorities helped a group of ducklings who had fallen down a storm drain at Nahant Beach make way to their mother Saturday morning, state police said Sunday.

Maloney made calls, and soon workers with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Nahant’s Department of Public Works, and Lynn Animal Control arrived on the scene, according to the statement. Public works personnel pried open the grate and an animal control officer scooped the ducklings out of the water with a net.

By the time they were rescued, the mama duck had assumed a hiding spot in some nearby brush and grass, according to the post. Maloney put the drenched babies in a cardboard box in his patrol car with the heat on and waited for their mother to emerge.

The mama duck and her duckling left their hiding spot around 10 a.m., and the rescued siblings were taken from the box and placed near the grass, the statement said. They immediately reunited with their mother and sibling. Together, the full family waddled off into the grass.

“A small act amid the enormity of the ongoing health crisis, perhaps,” the agency wrote in the post, "but for one mother duck and her tiny babies, it made all the difference in the world.”













