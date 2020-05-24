‘We need to go slow and be cautious,’ Chelsea city manager says

A dense population and longstanding air pollution drove infection rates sky-high. Meanwhile, in a city of financially strapped immigrants, economic help has come in insufficient doses.

Ambrosino is the city manager of one of the hardest-hit cities in Massachusetts, a place that has turned out to be a petri dish of all the worst consequences of the pandemic.

As Chelsea begins to gingerly reopen, Tom Ambrosino sees a process that figures to unfold very slowly, as it should.

It’s a place where people live in crowded conditions, and travel to work, via mass transit, under equally crowded conditions. And many of Chelsea’s residents work in the essential but invisible jobs — in hospitals, grocery stores, and food-processing plants — that place them on the front lines.

It has all combined to undo years of economic progress. And so the Chelsea that “reopens” will be a city digging out of a deep hole.

As the governor’s reopening plan goes into effect, I wondered what relaxing restrictions will mean for the places that have been especially ravaged by the coronavirus and the disruption it has wrought.

“It’s the economic effects that are going to linger for a long time,” Ambrosino said. “People have no income. A lot of them are people in nontraditional jobs who have no prospect of getting government relief.”

Despite that, Ambrosino thinks residents are anxious to ease the lockdown.

“People are starting to go crazy, even in a city like Chelsea with high infection rates,” he said Friday. “People have been great but people are tired of staying in. It’s harder and harder to keep a lid on things.”

Governor Charlie Baker has announced a four-phase plan to restart the state’s economy. That blueprint has drawn praise from many — but not all — sectors of the public, as the state grapples with balancing a still-potent pandemic with the desire to get back to something resembling normal.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, whose district includes Chelsea, was a leading voice last week among those urging Baker to slow down with the reopening, lest Massachusetts open the door to a lot more pain and suffering.

“What we have seen throughout this pandemic is that our communities of color and our frontline workers have been devastated by both this relentless virus and by the economic fallout,” Pressley said in a statement. “The reality is that policy decisions that offer a false choice between public health and economic recovery will always hurt our most vulnerable communities disproportionately.”

Ambrosino was more ambivalent about the state’s plans. He said Baker has been a strong and available partner during the crisis, and called the plan “thoughtful.”

But he’s worried about a second wave that many experts view as inevitable, especially if the state opens too much too soon.

“We need to go slow and be cautious,” Ambrosino said. “And to be honest, I expect Chelsea will open up more slowly than other cities and towns. I doubt that all of our hair salons and barber shops will be open on Monday.”

Dangers abound, even in phase one, which includes a hotly debated provision for houses of worship to open.

Even with limits on attendance, and social distancing, how safe can that be?

“More than five percent of Chelsea has tested positive,” Ambrosino noted. “Probably 20 percent are infected. If you put 40 people in a church, probably 10 of them are infected, and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

He expects that some will open, while others opt to remain closed until they see infection rates decline. “I’m urging caution, and I expect caution,” Ambrosino said.

If there has been any good to come of this nightmare, it might be the focus it has placed on close neighbors that have been easy to look past. The reopening can’t come at the expense of communities already being ravaged by the pandemic.

Pressley is right about the false choice that always harms poor communities the most. But we now have the opportunity to make better, more equitable choices. Reopening cities like Chelsea must rebuild them, not destroy them.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.