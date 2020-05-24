Bikes are a better form of mass transit

Re “Blazing safer paths for bikers from the West” by John Hilliard (Metro, May 17): Bravo! During the pandemic, if we cannot be safe while using public transport, we for sure cannot all jump into personal cars; it just would not work due to gridlock. Biking and e-scooting is the fastest and safest way to get around our beautiful town during these times, and the better infrastructure is surely needed. Protected bike lanes will allow more people to ride without fear of being killed by speeding cars. Please use parts of the roads to allow cycling folks to transport many more people by riding rather than by driving.

Gleb Bahmutov