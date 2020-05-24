Digging into the data

I was glad to see the Editorial “How well is remote learning working in Boston schools?” (Editorial, May 17), demanding more granular data on distance learning.

Earlier this month, Harvard and Brown-based economists launched the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker to support our collective COVID recovery with answers to some of the questions in the editorial. John Friedman and Raj Chetty, who created the tracker, hope to provide real-time data across multiple indices by geography and income status. Zearn, a nonprofit math learning platform, which I founded and lead, provides the tracker with anonymized and aggregated data from 60,000 schools we serve across the country to measure student activity and progress.