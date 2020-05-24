Digging into the data

I was glad to see the Editorial “How well is remote learning working in Boston schools?” (Editorial, May 17), demanding more granular data on distance learning.
Earlier this month, Harvard and Brown-based economists launched the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker to support our collective COVID recovery with answers to some of the questions in the editorial. John Friedman and Raj Chetty, who created the tracker, hope to provide real-time data across multiple indices by geography and income status. Zearn, a nonprofit math learning platform, which I founded and lead, provides the tracker with anonymized and aggregated data from 60,000 schools we serve across the country to measure student activity and progress.
The Opportunity Insights Tracker data are updated weekly, and Massachusetts overall looks much better than the nation. Total participation of our pre-COVID students is down 11 percent, while the nation is down nearly 30 percent. Additionally, Massachusetts is one of the few states in the nation where student progress through math content continues and has dramatically increased for poor students. Boston data is eye-popping, with student progress through lessons up nearly 70 percent while the nation is down approximately10 percent.
The demand for transparency is essential in this chaotic and complex time. We hope these data will inform the public and help decision-makers navigate a response.
Shalinee Sharma
CEO & Founder, Zearn Math
New York