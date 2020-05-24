Don’t kill that lawn!

In “Why killing your lawn should be a grass-roots effort” (Address, May 17) Jon Gorey’s beef is not really with the American lawn. Even he recommends groundcover that “ looks like a typical lawn.” It’s not a lawn he wants to get rid of, it’s a monoculture landscape. You can have grass, but also plant shrubs, trees, and flowering plants, for a balanced landscape. That way it’s purposeful for people, pets, and the environment. With turf grass, families get a safe and durable place for kids and pets to play, and communities reap its benefits of producing oxygen, sequestering carbon, and absorbing water runoff efficiently. At a time when families are sheltering at home and converting their summer vacations to backyard staycations, the last thing we should do is demonize turfgrass, specifically when people need to be outside, in their yards and de-stressing from weeks of being indoors. Working in your yard, making it purposeful, and viewing it as an extension of your living space, and not just an aesthetic, is what will help people weather these tumultuous times.

Kris Kiser