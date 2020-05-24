A view from the classroom

Sadly, “How Well is Remote Learning Working in Boston Schools?” (Editorial, May 17) highlights a general distrust among policy makers for educators, and promotes a process that stresses the entire system, harming student learning, family engagement, and community support.

If you want to understand “distance learning”— more accurately, “crisis schooling” — in a pandemic, then join a Zoom class, interview parents, or ask educators how they connect with students. Join a meeting as teachers figure out how to guide students new to using online technology because their schools were plagued by budget cuts. Observe efforts to communicate new grading policies, mandated with little-to-no guidance, to anxious families. Attend an Individualized Education Program (IEP) meeting as staff and parents — some calling in from essential jobs — plan individualized instruction, and assess student progress, learning loss, and need.