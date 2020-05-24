fb-pixel
LETTERS

What was left unsaid

Updated May 24, 2020, an hour ago
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visits President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Jan. 28, 2020.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visits President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Jan. 28, 2020.Alyssa Schukar/NYT

“[T]he muted international reaction” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuing annexation of West Bank property belonging to Palestinians is explained by the Gobe editorial board as waning support for a Palestinian state (Snapshot, Ideas, May 17).

No mention is made of the change in US policy from support for a two-state solution, the overt support for Netanyahu by the Trump administration, and a general US stance that must also make the international community wonder what possible chance there would be to change the policy.

Sally Davis

Thornton, N.H.