What was left unsaid

“[T]he muted international reaction” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuing annexation of West Bank property belonging to Palestinians is explained by the Gobe editorial board as waning support for a Palestinian state (Snapshot, Ideas, May 17).

No mention is made of the change in US policy from support for a two-state solution, the overt support for Netanyahu by the Trump administration, and a general US stance that must also make the international community wonder what possible chance there would be to change the policy.

Sally Davis