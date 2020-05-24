After struggling early in ‘The Match,’ Tom Brady silenced critics with big shot on seventh hole

Tom Brady was having issues in the early going of “The Match” Sunday, but connected with a big shot on the seventh that impressed his playing partners Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning.
Brady, who was being ribbed by analyst Charles Barkley, stepped up for his third shot on the seventh -- a par 5 -- and delivered his biggest shot of the day.
WHAT THE HELL pic.twitter.com/YNCFF0MBQD— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020
The shot got the attention of several people in the golf world, including Brooks Koepka.
That’s why you’re the 🐐 @TomBrady— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020
Another 100k if you par one of the next 2.
Brady also later confessed to splitting his pants.
wait did Tom Brady split his pants pic.twitter.com/eti68iLO9g— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.