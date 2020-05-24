fb-pixel
Golf

After struggling early in ‘The Match,’ Tom Brady silenced critics with big shot on seventh hole

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2020, 55 minutes ago
Tom Brady reacts on the seventh green on Sunday.
Tom Brady reacts on the seventh green on Sunday.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Tom Brady was having issues in the early going of “The Match” Sunday, but connected with a big shot on the seventh that impressed his playing partners Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning.

Brady, who was being ribbed by analyst Charles Barkley, stepped up for his third shot on the seventh -- a par 5 -- and delivered his biggest shot of the day.

The shot got the attention of several people in the golf world, including Brooks Koepka.

Brady also later confessed to splitting his pants.

