Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Larry Bird went facefirst into the parquet floor in Game 5 of the 1991 playoff series with the Pacers.

Bruins-Hurricanes, Feb. 3, 2007 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Zdeno Chara assists on a pair of Glen Murray goals in regulation and scores the winner himself in overtime. Don’t Chara and Murray seem like they’re from two separate Bruins eras?

Angels-Red Sox, Game 1, 2007 American League Division Series (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Josh Beckett begins a dominating postseason run with a four-hit shutout, at one point retiring 19 straight Angels. It gets overlooked, but this ’07 Sox team was so good.

Pacers-Celtics, Game 5, 1991 Eastern Conference first round (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Larry Bird returns after power-dribbling his face on the parquet and buries chatty Chuck Person and the Pacers.

