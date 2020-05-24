Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Beat LA? Boy, did they ever, outscoring the Lakers, 34-15, in the second quarter to end all suspense.

Oilers-Bruins, Game 4, 1988 Stanley Cup Final (NESN, 1 p.m.)

First the Garden ice is engulfed in fog, then the power goes out. If this had been an NBA Finals game, the visitors would have blamed Red Auerbach.

Astros-Nationals, Game 7, 2019 World Series (MLB Network, 8 p.m.)

Knowing what we know now about the Astros’ dastardly methods, it sure is fun to watch them lose.

