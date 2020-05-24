fb-pixel
Prior to golf showdown, Peyton Manning jokes he should have had Bill Belichick as caddie

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2020, an hour ago
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady warm up on the range Sunday prior to The Match.
Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady warm up on the range Sunday prior to The Match.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

The trash-talking involving Peyton Manning and Tom Brady before “The Match” on Sunday got started early.

During an interview with Manning beforehand, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback was asked who he would choose if he was looking for a caddie. His response? Bill Belichick.

Brady later got in a shot of his own.

