Prior to golf showdown, Peyton Manning jokes he should have had Bill Belichick as caddie

The trash-talking involving Peyton Manning and Tom Brady before “The Match” on Sunday got started early.
During an interview with Manning beforehand, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback was asked who he would choose if he was looking for a caddie. His response? Bill Belichick.
Peyton Manning talking about who he'd have as his caddie: "Do you bring Eli? You could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe."— Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 24, 2020
Brady: "That's a cheap shot"
Peyton picked Bill Belichick.
Gotta love the Brady/Manning rivalry 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uxIVuxKI7X
Brady later got in a shot of his own.
Brady said he's impressed Manning looks good in the rain, "He's more of a dome quarterback." pic.twitter.com/RniJTqM5kZ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2020
