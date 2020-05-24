Sports Flashback: These bit players played big roles in Red Sox history

May 18 was the birthday of Carroll Hardy, a wonderfully obscure bit player in Red Sox history. He was the man who ran out to left field to replace Ted Williams in the top of the ninth in Ted’s last MLB game (right after he had bombed a home run in the previous inning in what turned out to be his last at-bat). Hardy also pinch hit for rookie Carl Yastrzemski in the next season (1961). Who are other former Red Sox who played small but important roles in team history?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Responses

▪ Curtis Leskanic getting Bernie Williams in top of 12th in Game 4 of 2004 ALCS with bases loaded; Junichi Tazawa strking out Miguel Cabrera in 8th in Game 3 of 2013 ALCS with man on third and one out.

▪ On September 28, 1990, Jeff Stone won a game against the Blue Jays with a bases loaded single that was his only hit for the Red Sox that season. The win was a crucial factor in their division championship.

▪ I’d like to note two guys named Kevin. The first was Romine, who in the Morgan Magic summer of 1988 hit a walk-off HR against Steve Farr to give the Sox a dramatic victory. It was his only homer of the year, one of only five in his career. The second Kevin was Morton, who in his major-league debut in 1991 allowed one run on five hits and fanned nine in a CG victory. He won six games that year and never pitched in the majors again.

▪ Danny Heep put in a heck of a season as pinch hitter and fill in.

▪ Norm Siebern tripled to put the Sox ahead against the Angels after being down 8-0. Up the alley rolling all the way to the bullpen wall, three runs will score.

▪ Others drawing mention included Jose Canseco, Tom Brunansky, Dave Roberts, Bobby Keilty, Chico Walker, and this other pivotal figure from the 1967 season:

How about the great Elston Howard breaking up Billy Rohr’s early season no-hit bid in Yankee Stadium and then later finishing the ‘67 season with the Sox? Or Bob Tillman hitting John Wyatt in the back of the head on a throw to second that same year? Not as momentous a moment but a fun one nonetheless. Happened early on that season, made us think they were the usual stumblebums, that we were “in for another let-down”

And Howard made the block and tag on Ken Berry of the White Sox at Comiskey Park in August after taking the peg from Jose Tartabull.

And what a block it was! I remember it so well. My parents had planned a visit to a friend’s house for a cookout. I wouldn’t let them leave until the game ended. And what an ending! Eddie Stanky went berserk over the out call. The ball was hit by Duane Josephson who, oddly enough, was my favorite non-Red Sox player at the time. God knows why. I liked catchers and he probably had a cool looking baseball card that year.

