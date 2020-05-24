Tom Brady sustained a wardrobe malfunction during ‘The Match’

With the wind and the rain that buffeted the course on Sunday, it was clear “The Match” would present its share of challenges for Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

But the former Patriots’ quarterback had to deal with a unique set of circumstances when -- at some point in the afternoon -- he split the seat of his pants. On the broadcast, he could be heard explaining that it was due to “the torque” of his swing.

He took to social media on Sunday night to joke about what happened.