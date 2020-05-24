Tom Brady’s three best shots from ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson came up just short against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods Sunday in “The Match,” but the former Patriots quarterback had more than his share of positive moments in the Florida rain. Here are a look at his three best shots of the afternoon.

• Brady has always been aware of slights, either perceived or real, and so maybe it was the good-natured ribbing he was getting from Charles Barkley that led to his impressive shot on the seventh hole. Maybe it was him feeling the heat for not playing well through the first six holes. Whatever the case was, Brady’s finished off a par-5 with an impressive shot that left him with a birdie.