Six comedy podcasts to lighten anyone’s mood

CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND Casual fans can enjoy the loose, light conversations with guests like Judd Apatow, Ali Wong, Neil Young, and Michelle Obama, and the interactions between O’Brien and his assistant, Sona Movsesian, and producer, Matt Gourley, who gamely balance O’Brien’s boundless silliness and faux pomposity. O’Brien reads the sponsor spots himself and winds up riffing on them, especially when it seems like the sponsors don’t really know whose show they’re supporting. It’s all good fun. But if you’re a comedy nerd, you can get some real insight into the job of making people laugh and revel in a six-episode arc with Dana Carvey that shows how his comic mind works. Recent guests: J.J. Abrams, Mike Myers, Ted Danson.

Fewer people have a long commute when they can listen to their favorite podcasts right now, but everyone could still use a laugh. And there is a comedy podcast for every taste, whether you want a traditional interview format, a comic game show, a deep dive into “Star Wars,” or even some tips on living your best quarantine life. Here are a few suggestions to keep the funny coming.

Comedian Josh Gondelman hosts "Make My Day." Mindy Tucker

MAKE MY DAY WITH JOSH GONDELMAN This was supposed to be a game show with a panel of guests competing to see who could cheer up Gondelman the most based on their answers to his questions. Since it started recording when gatherings were limited, it has become a one-on-one show, with Gondelman assigning points for creativity and whimsy, and it takes full advantage of the host’s cheerful nature and wit. Gondelman and his guest end each episode by giving a pep talk for whomever they think needs it that week. The episodes are also short, making it especially binge-worthy. Recent guests: comedian/writer Karen Chee, comedian Doug Benson, comedian Todd Barry.

NEWCOMERS: ‘STAR WARS’ WITH LAUREN LAPKUS AND NICOLE BYER Fans get to hear Lapkus (“The Wrong Missy”) and Byer (who also hosts the “Why Won’t You Date Me” podcast and co-hosts “Best Friends” with Sasheer Zamata) experience the “Star Wars” universe, from the movies to the infamous holiday special to the fan fiction and toys, for the first time. They definitely don’t look at the franchise through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia; they both want to nap 30 minutes into “Episode IV.” There are interview and analysis editions and “watch-along” episodes you can sync up with the films. Recent guests: Paul F. Tompkins, Andy Daly, Oscar Montoya.





Ken Reid shown with his TV Guide collection at his home in Stoneham. The Boston Globe/ARAM BOGOSIAN FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

TV GUIDANCE COUNSELOR It’s a simple premise: Boston comedian Ken Reid asks his guests to select an issue of TV Guide from his personal collection, and they go through it and pick what they would have watched that week. Reid has a vast knowledge of film and television and an easy rapport with his guests, mostly comedians and actors. There’s a fun sense of nostalgia, since most people choose an issue from when they were kids, but it’s never just about television. That’s just the jumping-off point Reid uses to get to his guest’s history and personality. Recent guests: actor/writer/producer Stephanie Erb, comedian/adult performer Kate Kennedy, comedian/writer Kelli Dunham

THE JACKIE AND LAURIE SHOW Comedians Jackie Kashian and Laurie Kilmartin are good friends and naturally funny people, which makes this “hangout” style podcast work. Kashian is a self-proclaimed dork with a genial but often cutting sense of humor. Kilmartin writes for “Conan,” and now “Conan at Home,” and enjoys a good dark joke. They don’t have guests, and they don’t need them. It’s entertaining enough to hear them talking about their day-to-day lives, keeping in touch with their elderly parents, or reacting to the news, and they aren’t afraid to bust each other’s chops. They are also working comics and maintain busy show schedules despite club and theater closures. There’s some great insight into the good and bad of doing Zoom shows and getting instant e-mail feedback from around the world on material they haven’t quite worked out yet. They also have a comic-of-the-week feature in which they recommend performers whose work they are enjoying (recently, Melanie Maras, Sarah Cooper, and Jeena Bloom).‎

Married couple Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani have had plenty of experience with quarantining long before the COVID-19 outbreak. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

STAYING IN WITH EMILY AND KUMAIL Writer Emily V. Gordon and comedian/actor Kumail Nanjiani have experience with quarantine, due to Gordon’s immuno-compromised condition (the movie “The Big Sick” was based on their relationship). By the sound of this limited series, the married couple are having a wonderful time helping listeners adjust with advice on convincing a loved one to cut your hair, taking care of your emotional and mental health, and recommending movies, shows, games, and apps to keep you entertained. The main podcast is just the two of them, and bonus episodes feature interviews focusing on a single topic. Recent guests: Issa Rae on sleeping well, director Edgar Wright with double-feature suggestions, comedian Nicole Byer on roommates.