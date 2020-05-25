Cool off in your neighbor’s pool (for a price)

Picture this: It’s another scorcher, beaches are packed (by Covid standards), public pools are closed, and you want nothing more than to jump in the water. Enter Swimply, an online pool-sharing marketplace that lets you find private pools for rent in your neighborhood — no fence jumping required. Swimply’s website and app (which works for Android and iOS users) list pools for rent and include photos, descriptions, consumer reviews, and practical information such as availability, rules, and prices (the average cost runs $45 per hour). Owners are expected to adhere to guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure pools get properly disinfected between renters. Currently, pool rentals are available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Florida, the Carolinas, and six other states across the country. www.swimply.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK