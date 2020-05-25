Mike O’Malley’s return to the small screen is back on track

O’Malley, who plays a tough-guy brakeman in “Snowpiercer,” has done a little of everything over the past 25 years. On screen, the New Hampshire native starred in the CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear” for six seasons; he played Burt Hummel, the father of Chris Colfer’s character on “Glee”; and he was great as a dubious bureaucrat in Clint Eastwood’s “Sully.” Off screen, O’Malley was a writer/producer on Showtime’s “Shameless”; the creator of the criminally underappreciated Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse”; and he co-wrote the book for “Escape to Margaritaville,” a musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett.

Sometimes when we’re watching a movie or TV show, my wife will say, “I know that actor.” She means the opposite: The face is familiar, but she doesn’t know where she’s seen it before. I imagine some people might be reacting that way to Mike O’Malley in “Snowpiercer,” TNT’s reimagining of director Bong Joon-ho’s ballyhooed 2013 movie of the same name. The show, like the movie, tells the post-apocalyptic story of a train — the Snowpiercer — careening around the globe carrying whatever humanity survived after the world iced over. The 10-episode first season premiered last week.

The other day, we rang up O’Malley to talk about “Snowpiercer” and the real-life dystopia we’re all living through.

Q. “Snowpiercer” had been gestating for a few years. Were you on board from the beginning?

A. For the past decade, I’d been focused more on writing than acting, trying to stay home more because my kids were younger. But that turned out not to be the case because the Buffett musical had me all over the country, and then “Survivor’s Remorse” had me in Atlanta. But a friend, a guy in my neighborhood who I got to know through youth sports — Josh Friedman — called me up and said, “I’ve written this part and I think you’d be great.” It really appealed to me. Josh wrote a really great script and there was an amazing cast, including Jennifer Connelly, an Academy Award winner who’s very particular about the projects she gets involved with. So I knew this was going to be high quality.

Q. The concept is good.

A. It’s essentially Noah’s Ark on a train, set in a post-apocalyptic world. There’s a ton of money invested in the show because, domestically, it’s for TNT, but, internationally, it’s on Netflix. Almost three years ago, I went to Canada to shoot the pilot. But then Josh left the project and (the producers) got a new showrunner, Graeme Manson, who created “Orphan Black.” I was asked me to come back and we continued to develop the characters.

Q. Your sister, Kerry, is in the show, too.

A. Yeah. She wasn’t involved in the pilot. She was cast later. I don’t even know if they made the connection that we’re related. She’s very accomplished on her own. Kerry’s been on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods”; she was on Broadway opposite Harry Connick Jr. [in “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever”]; and she’s also doing the new, all-female version of “1776” that [American Repertory Theater artistic director] Diane Paulus is directing.

Q. In addition to Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs is in “Snowpiercer.”

A. That guy is one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever worked with. When I saw him in “Hamilton,” I thought, “This guy’s going to be a big, big star.” He’s very charismatic.

Q. With everything on hold, what are you doing?

A. Well, because I’m running a new show that’s going to be on Starz in 2121, I’m at home writing.

Q. What’s that called?

A. “Heels.” It stars Stephen Amell. Heels are what they call the bad guys in wrestling. The show’s about a small-time, family wrestling promotion in Georgia that’s trying to be discovered by the big leagues of wrestling. We just cast former [New England] Patriot James Harrison. He’s a wrestler in the show. He had an unbelievable audition.

Q. You’re able to get work done with your kids at home?

A. I’m trying. As showrunner, I’m tasked with everything from writing scripts to casting to the production plan. Yes, there are three teenagers in the house. They’re all on Zoom calls or on the Internet or playing Fortnite. We’re on top of each other, but everyone’s getting along.

Q. You’re a serious Red Sox fan. How are you doing without baseball?

A. What I love about sports — baseball, especially — is that there’s a new story every day. Everyone is watching so much television, but the thing about sports is you don’t know how it ends, how it’ll play out, each day. It’s unscripted. I miss that.

(Interview was edited and condensed.)

(Interview was edited and condensed.)