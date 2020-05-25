Deer euthanized after it crashes through window of Arlington auto shop

The deer broke through the window of an auto parts and tire shop on Massachusetts Avenue at about 8:45 a.m., said Arlington Police Captain Richard Flynn.

A deer had to be euthanized after it crashed through the window of an auto shop and badly injured itself in Arlington Monday morning, Arlington Police said.

No one else was hurt. Police did not release the name of the shop.

“We’ve had deer get into residences and businesses in Arlington like this before, but it doesn’t happen too often,” Flynn said.

A deer also smashed through two windows at a restaurant in Waltham last week, but walked away with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.