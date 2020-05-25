Firefighter in stable condition after collapsing at Manchester, N.H., house fire

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after he went into cardiac arrest battling a house blaze in Manchester, N.H., Monday morning, fire officials said. He is reported in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home about 10:40 a.m. at 466 South Beech St., Manchester District Chief Henry Martineau said.

A firefighter who was inside the front doorway of the house collapsed from cardiac arrest, Martineau said. A mayday call was issued, he was dragged out of the house, and crews used a defibrillator on him before bringing him to Elliot Hospital, officials said