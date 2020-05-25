Firefighter in stable condition after collapsing at Manchester, N.H., house fire

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after he went into cardiac arrest battling a house blaze in Manchester, N.H., Monday morning, fire officials said. He is reported in stable condition.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home about 10:40 a.m. at 466 South Beech St., Manchester District Chief Henry Martineau said.
A firefighter who was inside the front doorway of the house collapsed from cardiac arrest, Martineau said. A mayday call was issued, he was dragged out of the house, and crews used a defibrillator on him before bringing him to Elliot Hospital, officials said
The firefighter is currently in stable condition at the hospital, Martineau said.
“One of our members was injured at the fire on South Beech St today,” the fire department said in a tweet just before noon. "They are being treated at Elliot Hospital. Please keep them and their family in your thoughts.”
The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived, Martineau said.
No one was home during the fire, he said. No other injuries were reported.
