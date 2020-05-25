Maine reports 19 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 19 new cases of coronavirus and no deaths Monday morning, bringing the statewide case count to 2,074 as the death toll stands at 78.
The uptick in cases is the smallest daily increase in nearly two weeks, officials said. Cumberland County reported eight new cases, York reported six, and Androscoggin reported five, accounting for all of the new cases.
Cumberland County has reported the highest number of cases of the state’s counties with 1,040, officials said. York and Androscoggin follow with 350 and 238, respectively.
Cumberland has also reported the highest number of virus-related deaths with 40, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by Kennebec and York with nine deaths each and Adroscoggin with two deaths. Franklin, Penobscot, Hancock, and Aroostook have each reported one death.
Another 27 people recovered since contracting the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 1,290, officials said.
Four more people were hospitalized, officials said. A total of 257 patients have been hospitalized since contracting the virus. Fifty-nine people are currently hospitalized, with 27 in critical care and 13 on ventilators, officials said.
There are 165 ICU beds and 242 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.
