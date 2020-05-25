Maine reports 19 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 19 new cases of coronavirus and no deaths Monday morning, bringing the statewide case count to 2,074 as the death toll stands at 78.

The uptick in cases is the smallest daily increase in nearly two weeks, officials said. Cumberland County reported eight new cases, York reported six, and Androscoggin reported five, accounting for all of the new cases.

Cumberland County has reported the highest number of cases of the state’s counties with 1,040, officials said. York and Androscoggin follow with 350 and 238, respectively.