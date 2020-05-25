Man arrested after he allegedly threw burning flag onto police vehicle, spat on officer in Boston Common

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police said.

Daniel Lucey, 40, of Boston, was allegedly seen setting an American flag on fire and throwing it on top of a Boston Police prisoner transport wagon, which was parked next to a fountain inside the Common, shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a burning American flag onto the roof of a police vehicle and spat on an officer inside Boston Common Sunday night, Boston Police said.

Officers stopped Lucey, who allegedly told police that he had thrown the burning flag at the vehicle as a form of protest.

Officials did not say what Lucey was protesting.

Lucey was carrying several other American flags during the incident. Police said the flags looked similar to the ones that had been placed in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument inside the Common over the weekend to commemorate Memorial Day.

While speaking with police, Lucey allegedly spat on one of the officer’s shoes, officials said.

Lucey was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property, and malicious destruction of historical monuments.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

