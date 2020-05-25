Mass. reports 44 new deaths, 596 new cases of coronavirus on Monday

Another measure — the state’s seven-day weighted average positive test rate — was 8.9 percent Sunday, the state reported, a drop of one-tenth of a percent from the previous day.

The state’s three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 67 as of May 22, which marked the eighth straight day of decline.

The state reported Monday afternoon 44 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing Massachusetts’ death toll to 6,416, while the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 also rose to 93,271, with 596 newly reported cases.

Hospitalizations also dropped as of Sunday, according to the state. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell to 2,179, from 2,243 on Saturday, the state reported.

Advertisement

The number of hospitals using surge capacity to treat patients with the coronavirus also fell to eight Sunday, from nine on Saturday.

Within the state’s long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, there have been 3,924 COVID-19 deaths, the state reported, along with 19,742 cases of the disease.

Monday’s report comes as many businesses that had been shuttered because of the coronavirus were allowed to reopen, as part of an effort by Governor Charlie Baker to loosen restrictions imposed more than two months ago to combat the coronavirus.

On Monday, regulations that shuttered many “nonessential” businesses were loosened, allowing businesses like hair salons, barbers, and pet groomers, to reopen by appointment only. Retailers could also resume, though limited to curbside pickup, according to the state’s plan.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.