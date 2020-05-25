Mendon Twin Drive-in theater sells out opening night

Drive-in theaters across the state were allowed to reopen under phase one of Governor Baker’s plan to reopen the economy, which began Monday. Businesses that opened must abide by the state’s Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards, which provide guidance on social distancing, hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, and staffing measures.

Sunday’s “Midnight Madness,” which featured showings of “Jurassic Park” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” sold out Friday, according to a post on the drive-in’s Facebook page. Both shows began at 11:59 p.m. on the theater’s two screens.

Hundreds of cars lined the Mendon Twin Drive-in lots Sunday night, selling out the theater’s opening night as people took advantage of the chance to get out of the house.

“We worked hard and fought hard to open legally and safely,” said Dave Andelman, president and owner of the theater, in a Facebook post. “I’m thrilled to be paying wages and providing families with safe, affordable entertainment."

Monday night’s double-feature showings sold out by Saturday night, the drive-in said. The theater Monday will feature “Onward” followed by “Call of the Wild” and “The Invisible Man” followed by “The Hunt.” Both showings will begin at 8:25 p.m.

“Opening week is dedicated to all the kids,” the drive-in said. “They have no school, no sports, no play dates. We hope our drive in provides a few hours of safe family fun. To all the kids out there, you rule!”

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday nights are selling quickly, the drive-in said. The same lineup of movies will play until Friday night, when new pairs will be put into rotation. The weekend showings will be announced Monday or Tuesday.

The drive-in offered tips for movie-goers to stay safe and abide by health guidelines:

Print your ticket so employees don’t need to scan it

Bring your own mask for everyone in your car

Follow rules and instructions from staff without argument, or leave without a refund

“Be safe, be smart, be strong, and HAVE FUN!”

Police will enforce safety guidelines if necessary, the theater said.

“I ask our customers to set a new standard for cooperation," Andelman said. “Let’s be an example for Mendon, Massachusetts, and the USA.”

The theater will host double-features, beginning at sunset, every night of the week for the duration of the summer, the drive-in said. Tickets will be sold online only instead of at the box office.

“America is coming back, and there’s nothing more American than a drive-in,” the theater said.

The drive-in is located off the Interstate 495 south exit 20.

