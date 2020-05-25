Some businesses reopen on Memorial Day under first phase of Baker plan

Outside the Barbershop Lounge on Newbury Street, a blue "X" marks the spot where customers have to wait for a trim.

But it’s far from business as usual: COVID-19 remains a public health threat, one that has killed 6,372 people in Massachusetts since mid-March, state officials said. And businesses must follow state guidance on helping to prevent the spread of the disease, such as practicing social distancing.

The first phase of the state’s plan for reopening the Massachusetts economy began in earnest Monday, as barber shops opened their doors, retailers began curbside service, and officials loosened restrictions imposed more than two months ago to combat the coronavirus.

The shop reopened Monday but customers are allowed indoors only when it’s their turn in the barber’s chair. Masks are a must, appointments have to be booked online, customers must arrive alone and there is no public restroom.

Owner Dan Dumenigo is offering only haircuts. No beards, no shaves. Even still, Dumenigo was too busy to take a midday break.

“I’m back to back,” he said while snipping a man’s hair.

Governor Charlie Baker on May 18 offered details about his four-phase “Reopening Massachusetts” plan; the state is currently in the earliest stage, labelled “Start.”

On Monday, regulations that shuttered many “nonessential” businesses were loosened, allowing businesses like hair salons, barbers, and pet groomers, to reopen by appointment only. Retailers could also resume, though limited to curbside pickup, according to the state’s plan.

The state’s recreational marijuana shops also reopened Monday, and like other retailers, they also have to conduct business outside.

Office space, with the exception of Boston, was also allowed to reopen Monday; In Boston, office space is scheduled to reopen June 1, according to the state.

Despite the loosening of restrictions for the state’s retailers, Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said he didn’t expect much out of the changes that started Monday.

Curbside service can work for products like books or electronics, but for other items, like clothing or furniture, it’s going to be more difficult, he said.

“For those members, we’re really pushing for, and disappointed that we didn’t get, by appointment only,” Hurst said. “Just to have a couple customers come in, meet the sales person while socially distanced, and keep the dollars in Massachusetts.”

His group’s membership includes restaurants, which have been allowed to offer curbside service, plus the option of offering alcohol sales and to sell groceries in Massachusetts. He’s glad restaurants received that help, he said, but those efforts didn’t include retailers.

“There have been things that worked in this state, including curbside (service) for restaurants -- it’s frustrating that it took 2 1/2 months to get it for stores,” Hurst said. “We just haven’t given the same considerations to our Main Street stores.”

With social distancing in place, the state is allowing customers in places like barber shops and hair salons, and already allowed houses of worship to reopen. Retailers should have the ability to allow customers inside their stores while practicing social distancing, as well, he said.

“We’re just confused by why Massachusetts did not go the same path that other states did,” Hurst said.

Outdoor activities like beaches, drive-ins, zoos and some athletic fields and courts could also reopen Monday, so long as they follow guidance to ensure social distancing and other measures were put into place.

Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill has been maintaining an online business since many stores were closed, said owner Jennifer Hill. Monday was the first day it could open for curbside service.

“In some ways it’s a typical Monday,” Hill said. ”Except we’re at the door instead of in the store.”

A handwritten message, displayed on a sandwich board placed outside the shop, said the business was open for pick-up starting Monday, and included its email, website, and phone number.

Tanisha Gray, a store manager, said Monday morning they already had a couple sales. As a reporter approached, Gray helped a customer buy a graduation card.

“It’s allowing people to kind of get out and about," Gray told a reporter shortly afterward. “We have this threshold set up, so if you have a question, we can interact.”

At Rocco’s Barber Shop in Scituate, barber Sal Graceffa, 37, said the shop has implemented an appointment system for the first time in 50 years. In the past, customers would walk in.

Now they can make an appointment through an app, and be notified by text when they can come in, he said.

“We are implementing a new system for taking appointments, but it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Graceffa, who has been with Rocco’s for five years. “It’s exciting, and we are thinking it will help our business.”

Rocco’s is normally closed Mondays, but they were taking clients on Memorial Day for the first time since they were shuttered with other barber shops about two months ago.

They’re following the state’s rules on dealing with the coronavirus, he said -- barbers wear masks, face shields, and other protective equipment; partitions have been set up between the barber chairs; even toys for customers’ children have been removed.

“We’re on the harbor -- people are can walk around the harbor while they wait for their hair cuts,” Graceffa said. “I just hope to have a steady stream of business.”

Neda Sullivan, 41, co-owner of the Falmouth Jewelry Shop, said they welcomed being able to offer curbside service outside their Main Street business.

Sullivan who has owned the shop for two years with her husband, 43-year-old Stephen Sullivan, offer repairs on items like watches and jewelry, appraisals, and jewelry sales. But the two-month closure of their store and relying solely on business online has been hard on the shop, which was established in 1944.

“It was really tough,” Sullivan said. “In the scale of toughness? Tough.”

A large chunk of sales comes from tourists and seasonal residents with second homes on the Cape, she said. They hope vacationers will come back this year, and that the state’s first reopening phase ends soon, so they can invite customers back into the store.

“I hope that people will still come to the Cape, and get away from the city,” Sullivan said.

In a normal season, July, August, and September are when they see the most business from sales, thanks to the influx of tourists and seasonal residents. And a large part of their business relies on customers being able to walk in and browse, she said.

“We need people in the store,” Sullivan said. “We have to make sales, and they have to come in here.”

















