Two people hurt in Medford home invasion; two masked suspects sought

Police are searching for two masked suspects who broke into a Medford home and assaulted two people, slamming what officials believe was a gun into one of their heads, while demanding money early Monday, Medford Police said in a statement.
The two suspects broke into a home on Doane Rd. through a back door made of glass shortly before 2 a.m., police said. Officers said the suspects then attacked a man and a woman inside the residence.
The suspects demanded money from the victims and the whereabouts of a safe while assaulting them, police said. They struck the man’s head with what police believe was a firearm and restrained the woman with zip ties before fleeing the scene, officers said.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police K9 units helped search the area around the home but did not locate the suspects, officials said. Investigators are not sure if any property was stolen from the home during the incident.
Police believe the two suspects are a man and possibly a woman who were both wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Medford Police at 781-395-1212 or text an anonymous tip to “Tip 411”.
