Two people hurt in Medford home invasion; two masked suspects sought

Police are searching for two masked suspects who broke into a Medford home and assaulted two people, slamming what officials believe was a gun into one of their heads, while demanding money early Monday, Medford Police said in a statement.

The two suspects broke into a home on Doane Rd. through a back door made of glass shortly before 2 a.m., police said. Officers said the suspects then attacked a man and a woman inside the residence.

The suspects demanded money from the victims and the whereabouts of a safe while assaulting them, police said. They struck the man’s head with what police believe was a firearm and restrained the woman with zip ties before fleeing the scene, officers said.