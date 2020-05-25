A scaled-down flag garden in Boston Common for Memorial Day amid pandemic

The display by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund was one of many cherished Memorial Day traditions that had to be scaled down, reimagined, or canceled this year, as the coronavirus continues to alter the way Americans live their lives.

But on Monday morning, the flags commemorating Massachusetts service members who sacrificed their lives were reduced to roughly 1,000, carefully lined up 6 feet apart, in another grim reminder of the pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans and forced many to mourn alone.

On any other Memorial Day, a section of Boston Common would have been covered in tens of thousands of American flags, placed tightly together to form a sea of red, white, and blue.

Governor Charlie Baker speaks at the Memorial Day observance on Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Governor Charlie Baker spoke at Boston Common of the decade-old tradition of the flag garden near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument — and the challenges of observing it this year — in a brief address before a wreath of white roses, lilies, and chrysanthemums was placed with the flags early Monday morning.

“The thing you hear over and over again from families who’ve lost a loved one is, ‘Will their family member be remembered? Will their sacrifice be remembered? Will what they did be remembered?’” the governor said. “I think in many ways, it’s harder to do that this year because we don’t have the ability we normally have to gather and remember.”

Major Michael Fish of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Guard of Massachusetts played bugle in front of a garden of 1,000 flags planted on Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In this difficult period, with many people sick and more unemployed, and officials asking everyone to observe a long list of health precautions, the sacrifices of service members can serve as a reminder of people’s duties to one another, Baker said.

“Every single one of these people who these flags represent were there for the person on either side of them, in front and behind them, who were there for the rest of us,” Baker said.

“As we deal with COVID-19 and the coronavirus,” he added later, “as we deal with an unseen enemy of our own, I think in many ways, one of the most important things we can learn from those who served is that it’s important for us to be there for each other, for us to be there for our families, for us to be there for the person in front of us, beside us, and behind us. And to recognize and understand that that will come with challenges, just as it always has.”

“They stood up for us. . . . It’s important that we stand up for each other,” he said.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was not present at the Common on Monday but he spoke about the meaning of the flag garden in a video message.

“Even though we can’t come together as we usually do, we will still be together in spirit and gratitude,” he said. “We will honor the service and the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen. We will remember more than 37,000 heroes from Massachusetts, dating back to the Revolutionary War, as well as more than 300 heroes we’ve lost just as a result of the conflicts since 9/11.”





Jayne Heggen of Boston places a hand on her husband David's back as they paused to reflect at a garden of about 1,000 flags planted on Boston Common on Memorial Day. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Walsh encouraged area residents to join in the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund’s virtual flag garden by going to the organization’s website or social media to print out an American flag they could post in their windows for Memorial Day.

Tom Crohan, president of the Heroes Fund, said at the Common that the organization considers the section where it places the flags each year to be “sacred ground.”

“It is intended to honor, and remember, and pay tribute to our local fallen heroes,” Crohan said.

As he addressed reporters, Crohan also reflected on the necessity of reducing this year’s display.

“Normally there’s 37,000 flags behind us. We couldn’t do it this year for health reasons. . . . And we normally plant on Wednesday into Thursday,” he said, leaving the flags in place through the holiday weekend for thousands of visitors to the Common. “And here we are on Memorial Day, just for one day. We are discouraging visitors from coming down.”

Across the region, communities found ways to commemorate the nation’s fallen service members while maintaining social distance and other practices to halt the spread of the virus.

Baker and other state leaders planned a 3 p.m. virtual ceremony with musical performances and a special “Tribute to the Fallen” by the Massachusetts National Guard. The event will stream at mass.gov/MemorialDay and will be broadcast by some television stations.

At Fenway Park, the Red Sox paid tribute to the fallen by draping a giant American flag over the Green Monster wall in left field on Monday morning, the team said. As the flag was lowered, buglist Robert Bean, a retired member of the Marine Corps and National Guard and a Medford native, played “Taps.”

The USS Constitution in Charlestown scheduled an event on Facebook Live to honor crew members who died while serving aboard “Old Ironsides” during the ship’s active sailing years, 1798 to 1881. The event is set to begin at 11:40 a.m. and include 21-gun salute at noon.

In Everett, city officials planned to gather at Glenwood Cemetery, as is traditional, but asked attendees to stay inside their cars or to wear a mask and socially distance if they step out.

“During this unprecedented time, it remains important that we come together as a community to recognize those women and men who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a statement.

In Peabody, Mayor Ted Bettencourt hosted a virtual ceremony at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Monday morning that was broadcast on public access television.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.