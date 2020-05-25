A dispiriting page of news

Page A2 of the May 16 Globe reported a dispiriting picture of the range of corruption of the Trump family reign.

At the top of the page: Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education has turned the Coronavirus Aid passed in March into a vehicle to divert money aimed at low-income students to wealthier districts, to support small, private, often religious-affiliated and educationally marginal schools and to advance her commitment to expanded voucher programs with no relationship to the COVID-19 stress (“DeVos sends virus funds to rich schools").

At the bottom of the page: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues the Trump policy of dumping inspectors general who foolishly insist on generally inspecting (“Administration fires another watchdog”) — this time the State Department’s IG, who questioned the qualifications of appointees and their retaliations against career officials. Is it my imagination, or have they always fired critics on Friday nights after the news shows?