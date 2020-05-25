He who cannot be named

After reading through the front section of the May 18 Globe, I suddenly realized — I hadn’t seen a single Trump headline or picture. I swiftly went through the rest of my paper and realized there were no Trump headlines in Metro, Business, or Sports. I counted two Trump mentions in the main section, but I was too busy fist-pumping to count if there were more. Thank you. I have been praying for a day without Trump. You almost delivered.

And now can we please recognize that if we don’t give him space in our media that we free up space in our heads? The man spends hours everyday tweeting. He doesn’t need trusted venues like the Globe to add to his free air time — he pretty much does that at our expense every day.