The mistakes we’re making today

“Whistle-blower lays bare incompetence that cost lives” (Editorial, May 16) criticizes the federal government’s failure to build up mask production capacity. Your point is well taken, but it’s all in the past now. More important, the federal government is failing right now to build up testing capacity. President Trump is pushing for a vaccine, but that’s still far off. We don’t know how far. But massive testing and contact tracing will allow us to get back close to normal. Several groups estimate we need 5 million tests per day. We know how to test. We just need to scale up our efforts. We need to start now, so that in the fall you don’t have to write another editorial about what could have been.

Ken Olum