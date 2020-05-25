This flag is patriotic, not political

I replaced my flag last week. I smile when I see it, and I think of my father, uncles, cousins, and friends who fought in World War II and Vietnam. Memorial Day, Flag Day, and July Fourth will be celebrations when we see lots of flags. My father and my Boston Public Schools teachers taught me about displaying the flag properly and taking care of this important symbol. I am worried, however, that passers-by who see my flag might misinterpret it. They might think I am one of those people who carries an automatic weapon into a state capitol building while draped in an American flag. They might think that I support a president who stands in front of the American flag and talks about patriots but lies and disrespects people who disagree with or do not look like him. They might think that I fly my flag as a political symbol rather than a patriotic symbol.

It makes me sad to have to worry that our flag now represents different sets of values and that displaying a flag could be more than just celebrating the United States of America.