We can’t vote by mail without the Postal Service

Thank you for the excellent op-eds on voting during the pandemic (“State needs automatic vote-by-mail system,” “Expand access to the ballot,” Not everyone can vote by mail. Protect in-person voting too”; Opinion, May 18). Voting by mail is, as noted, an essential response. But it comes with a serious hitch: Voting by mail is not possible without a functioning United States Postal Service. And the existence of the USPS past September is in doubt.
The USPS needs at least $25 billion to remain solvent past September. President Trump has threatened to veto any relief for the USPS, and he apparently has the support of many Republican Senators on this.
Advertisement
The USPS is an essential institution and an indispensable piece of our elections infrastructure. We all must fight for it. And, sadly, we need a contingency plan for safe, secure, virus-free voting if the USPS is left to die.
Jeri Zeder
Lexington