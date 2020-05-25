We can’t vote by mail without the Postal Service

Thank you for the excellent op-eds on voting during the pandemic (“State needs automatic vote-by-mail system,” “Expand access to the ballot,” Not everyone can vote by mail. Protect in-person voting too”; Opinion, May 18). Voting by mail is, as noted, an essential response. But it comes with a serious hitch: Voting by mail is not possible without a functioning United States Postal Service. And the existence of the USPS past September is in doubt.

The USPS needs at least $25 billion to remain solvent past September. President Trump has threatened to veto any relief for the USPS, and he apparently has the support of many Republican Senators on this.