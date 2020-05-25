EuroLeague basketball season cut short

Bertomeu said the league’s stakeholders “exhausted every possible avenue” in an attempt to return after play was suspended with two games remaining in the regular season, but ultimately decided that it was unfeasible to do so while also ensuring the health and safety of the league’s athletes, fans, and staff. League officials also canceled the final rounds of the 24-team EuroCup tournament.

“Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history,” EuroLeague president Jordi Bertomeu said in a statement after the league’s executive board met remotely for the fourth time since the season was suspended March 12. “Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history.”

While the NBA continued to plot its return to action amid the pandemic, Europe’s top basketball league canceled the remainder of its season.

The EuroLeague features 18 teams from 10 European countries, some of which have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than others. Differing travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders throughout Europe presented additional logistical hurdles to resuming play, as some teams may have been prevented from practicing in their home countries or traveling for road games.

The EuroLeague is generally considered the second-best basketball league in the world behind the NBA. Shane Larkin, who played two seasons with the Boston Celtics, was the top scorer in the league this season, averaging 22.2 points per game for the Istanbul-based club Anadolu Efes.

Larkin made clear in an Instagram post over the weekend that he didn’t feel it was prudent for the EuroLeague season to continue.

“It is no secret that since postponing the season players haven’t had the ability to remain in top level shape,” Larkin wrote. “On top of the risk factor of possibly contracting the virus, the possibility of injuries are extremely high.

“Every team deserves and equal opportunity to win the EuroLeague but because of this pandemic many teams and players don’t have the chance to be as prepared as others,” he added. “I don’t think the EuroLeague champions should be decided by who has the ability to train and who doesn’t.”

Larkin’s team led the league with a 24-4 record this season but will not be recognized as champions, with that trophy simply not being awarded this season.

CSKA Moscow, the defending EuroLeague champions, was tied for fourth place at 19-9. League officials announced they will not crown a champion this season.

The 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 with the same 18 teams, and the league said training camps will be extended to “allow players to recover their physical and mental shape” before the start of the regular season.

Patrick Ewing released from hospital

Georgetown basketball coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

The 57-year-old product of Cambridge Rindge and Latin, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.

“My father is now home and getting better," Ewing Jr. wrote. "We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

NWSL returning, while English season called off

The National Women’s Soccer League says players may start training in small groups, provided it is done under league protocols and meets the requirements of local authorities.

Teams will be able to progress to full team training May 30 once they complete five days of small group training.

“Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisers, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition,” commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.

The small groups cannot exceed eight players during Phase 2 of the nine-team league’s return to play protocol. Players must complete a pre-training assessment and undergo daily symptom and temperature screenings as well as other tests.

Players will have to arrive in their training gear and wear masks when arriving and leaving the facility. They will be allowed to use weight rooms, training rooms and meeting rooms.

The NWSL season was originally scheduled to start April 18.

Meanwhile, the top women’s soccer league in England was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, with no decision reached on which teams have won the title and been relegated. The second-tier Women’s Championship has also been canceled.

The decision was taken to end the Women’s Super League following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs,” the Football Association said, and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”

Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had seven games still to play — one more than City. Defending champion Arsenal was a further 3 points behind and also had a game in hand. If the league was decided on average points per game, Chelsea would win the title.

“Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season,” City said in a statement, “we understand the complexities of the situation and support the FA’s decision.”

Liverpool was in last place in the 12-team division, a point behind Birmingham having played one game more.

Clubs have “discussed various recommendations which will be sent to the FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season,” the FA said. That includes which two teams should represent England in the Women’s Champions League next season.

Lyon petitions for return of French soccer

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is asking French authorities to backpedal on their decision to end the soccer season prematurely amid the pandemic.

The men’s league was canceled four weeks ago with 10 rounds remaining, Paris Saint-Germain declared champion, and Lyon finished outside the European places in seventh.

In a letter Monday to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, Aulas argued the premature conclusion of the season will have catastrophic consequences for French clubs, which could face losses of $760 million to $980 million.

Alongside Amiens and Toulouse — the two clubs demoted to the second division — Lyon took action against the league decision but their case was thrown out last week by a Paris administrative court. Lyon now wants France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, to issue a ruling on the matter.

In the letter, Aulas said the fact that the French league was the only one among the seven biggest European leagues to opt for an early end should convince authorities to reconsider their move.

In Europe, the Dutch and Belgian leagues have also ended their 2019-20 seasons early.

Aulas has argued for the French league to be given a chance to be completed by late August with a temporary playoff system, but with PSG staying the champion given its large lead before play was stopped.

Fans don’t have to mask their support

Barcelona has launched a line of protective masks for its fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says the masks are available in three models with exclusive designs using Barcelona’s colors. They can be found online or in physical stores as they gradually reopen to the public beginning Monday.

Spain was one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 30,000 deaths. Masks are now obligatory for the entire population in most situations.

Italy looks to reschedule Worlds

Italian officials made a formal request Monday to postpone the 2021 Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo until March 2022.

Moving the Worlds to March 2022 would put the event one month after the 2022 Beijing Olympics and likely force FIS to cancel that season’s finals in Méribel and Courchevel, France.

The Cortina Worlds are currently scheduled for Feb. 7-21, 2021.

The Worlds are usually held every other winter, in odd years.

Cortina is also slated to host Alpine events during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Considering the fallout in Italy from the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Olympic committee president Giovanni Malagò said “this is the best solution” in order to avoid the worlds being canceled or shortened.

“It’s a decision in which we both lose but we realize this is the best — or maybe the only thing — to do,” Malago said.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation said if the worlds were canceled it would mean a loss of more than $30 million.

“Postponing the event would allow us to put forth the best in terms of tradition and Italian organization on the path toward Milan-Cortina 2026,” said Flavio Roda, the president of the Italian federation.

Aussie Rules Football set to relaunch

The Australian Football League will open its season reboot with a so-called blockbuster between defending champion Richmond and Collingwood on June 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Aussie rules season was suspended March 22 after one round because of restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. With restrictions gradually easing in Australia, football is starting to make a comeback.

The National Rugby League kicks off again this week after a two-month break. Rugby union is set to relaunch in Australia in July and soccer’s A-League is aiming to get its season running again, too. So far, the NRL and AFL plan to play in empty stadiums, but remain hopeful fans will be allowed back before the end of the season.

The AFL, Australia’s most-watched sports league in terms of attendance and TV audience, has been shorted to 17 rounds and has scheduled the Grand Final for Oct. 24, more than a month later than usual.