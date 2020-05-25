Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Lightning-Bruins, March 31, 2009

Zdeno Chara collects a Gordie Howe hat trick: a goal, an assist (on a Chuck Kobasew score), and a fight (he rumbles with Evgeny Artyukhin).

NESN, 6 p.m.

Angels-Red Sox, Game 2, 2007 AL Championship Series

Let’s just say Manny Ramirez seemed to get the pitch he was looking for from Francisco Rodriguez, and he did not miss it. No, he did not.

NESN, 8 p.m.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 1, 2008 NBA Finals

Paul Pierce scores 15 points in the third quarter as the Celtics prevail. You know, I’m starting to think he didn’t really need that wheelchair.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.