Michael Jordan faces new charge of lying when it comes to ‘The Last Dance’

“There were several things in the documentary that I saw, I would know, that [Jordan] made up or he lied about," he told radio station 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. “They weren’t major things, but it was like when a TV movie comes on and they say, ‘This is based on a true story.’ That’s what that was. It was based on a true story.”

Chicago sportswriter Sam Smith said Michael Jordan “made up” and “lied about” a number of things when it came to “The Last Dance.”

Smith, who was interviewed several times in the documentary and wrote the book “The Jordan Rules,” also debunked the idea of the team returning as a group to chase a seventh championship.

“The thing at the end [about a potential return after the sixth title] was a complete, blatant lie. I know what happened,” he said, saying the producers “had the outlines” of the events, but the details of what happened were a bit murky.

Smith added that while Jordan was sick, the story he told about getting food poisoning from a pizza before an NBA Finals game against the Jazz was “complete nonsense.”

Smith is the latest to accuse Jordan of lying in the documentary. In “The Last Dance,” Jordan pointed at Horace Grant as a source for Smith’s book, “The Jordan Rules.” It was a charge Grant roundly denied.

“Lie, lie, lie,” Grant said. “If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men. Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way.

“But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there.”

It’s also worth noting Scottie Pippen was reportedly “beyond livid” about how he was portrayed.

