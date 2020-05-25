NHL and NHLPA issue guidelines for players’ small-group practices

Players will be permitted to skate and work out at NHL practice facilities, if local regulations allow, in small groups of no more than six. In those groups, they will train on a rotating schedule that allows for social distancing and sanitation.

A 29-page memo released internally Sunday night said “Phase 2,” as it is called, will begin in early June. A specific date was not cited.

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have released guidelines for players, coaches, and staff to return to the ice for small-group practices.

Ideally, this precedes a formal start of NHL training camps at some point later next month, and the beginning of the reformatted 2019-20 playoffs.

Highlights of the memo:

TRAVEL

▪ Players from other NHL teams will be permitted in team facilities where they reside, subject to scheduling and staff availability. This means players do not have to rush back to their NHL cities.

▪ Phase 2, as noted several times, is “strictly voluntary.” Players and staff who are not comfortable participating can stay home.

▪ Players should stay home as much as possible when they are not at the facility and should not get together outside of training. They are not permitted to skate or work out elsewhere.

TRAINING

▪ Players only on the ice. No coaches or staff. No contact.

▪ Only six players in a facility at a time.

▪ Permited off-ice activities: weight training without spotters, circuit and cardio, injury rehab.

▪ Masks are not required while training, only while coming and going and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

▪ Players must remain in the same small groups for the duration of Phase 2, to better contain any infection or exposure.

▪ Players must stay at least 6 feet apart while in the locker room.

▪ Equipment and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after use, between sessions, and at the start and end of each day.

▪ Players will be encouraged to shower at home, and leave all workout clothes and equipment at the facility for laundering. They must wear their own footwear at all times.

▪ Each group should have its own essential staff: one trainer, one strength coach, one equipment manager, one or two dressing-room attendants, a physician as needed, one independent goalie coach if needed. Clubs can dip into their AHL personnel to accomplish this.

▪ No one else but those “player access” personnel should have contact with players.

▪ Coaches and hockey ops personnel can return to work at facilities, but must be kept separate from players and not touch anything those with “player access” are likely to touch.

▪ Club personnel are not permitted to watch workouts, or conduct fitness testing, until training camp formally begins.

TESTING

▪ Players must self-quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in their NHL city via public transportation, or if local regulations require it.

▪ Players must be tested for COVID-19 two days before reporting, via a nasal swab, and tested at least twice a week after that. The expected turnaround for results is 24 hours.

▪ Players must self-check their temperature and symptoms every day, not more than two hours before arriving at the facility, and record the results on an app. Their temperature and symptoms must also be checked by a club official before entering the facility.

▪ Those with symptoms will self-isolate.

▪ It is not anticipated that a positive test will necessitate wide-scale quarantine of a club. It would mean contact tracing and more testing.

▪ Personal protective equipment must be worn by all staff when in close contact with players.

▪ By Friday (May 29), each club must appoint a “club facility hygiene officer” responsible for overseeing compliance with all aspects of Phase 2.

OTHER

▪ Prohibited from entering the facility: media, agents, massage therapists, chiropractors, personal coaches, family members.

▪ A positive test will be treated as a “hockey-related injury,” with regard to the CBA.

▪ Seven days after a goalie first accesses a team facility, he may bring a goalie coach into the mix.

▪ Supplements, creams, balms, etc. must be single-use.

▪ Food prepared by the catering staff must be prepackaged and taken home. Only single-serve beverages or snacks (a granola bar, for example) can be consumed on-site.

▪ Everyone has their own drink bottle.

