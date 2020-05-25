Red Sox honor Memorial Day with flag, playing of ‘Taps’ at Fenway Park

The Red Sox draped a large United States flag over the left-field wall at Fenway Park and “Taps” was played by a lone bugler in left field Monday as part of a Memorial Day tribute.

Robert Bean of Medford, a retired Marine and member of the National Guard, played “Taps.”

There has been no baseball in Fenway Park this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and if Major League Baseball is able to start its season in July as hoped, it will be without fans in stadiums across the country.