Sports Flashback: Baseball fights that packed a punch

On May 20, 1976, it was Bedlam in the Bronx. It began with Carlton Fisk and Lou Piniella and soon spread to everyone on the Red Sox and Yankees, with Bill Lee and that sucker-punchin’ duo of Mickey Rivers and Graig Nettles all playing starring roles. What are some of your favorite baseball brawls in hardball history (Red Sox-Yankees or otherwise)?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Responses

▪ First baseball fight I remember was Juan Marichal attacking John Roseboro with the baseball bat in 1965. One wild fight was the Braves-Padres melee that lasted all game in 1984. Check it out on YouTube if you have never seen it.

▪ The Bill Carrigan and Tris Speaker clubhouse brawl whose denouement unified the dead ball era Red Sox.

▪ I have a soft spot in my heart for the 1998 Yankees-Orioles brawl, highlighted by Strawberry’s epic punch on Benitez.

▪ Can’t top Tek giving A-Fraud a mouthful of leather.

▪ ‘76 brawl was one for the ages.

▪ As I recall, Bill Spaceman Lee got his shoulder messed up/separated in this brawl and it took him a long time to recover.

▪ Always hated Graig Nettles and Mickey Rivers after this fight.

