Takeaways from The Match: Tom Brady struggled, but this was a beast of a golf course

In fairness, playing with two of the best golfers in the world, in the rain, and at a brute of a course, the struggling Brady was good-natured in enduring some ribbing from commentator Charles Barkley — whose swing was once a mix of over-the-top, inside-to-out, and outside-to-in, all in one whiff — and some call-ins from golfer Brooks Koepka and Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt, both of whom were charitable donors.

In The Match at Medalist Golf Club, Sunday wasn’t one of them for the Buccaneers quarterback.

Few players in their respective sports have performed better on Sundays than Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson.

Woods (at his home course, in Hobe Sound, Fla.) and Mickelson played the course at 7,243 yards. Brady, an 8.1 handicap, and Manning, a 6.4, played it at 6,857. That’s a lot of real estate for the amateurs.

Oh, and no caddies. Each player drove his own cart.

We know how the pros play, but it was not as simple analyzing the amateurs’ games. Gimmes and alternate shot aren’t recognized in the USGA handicap system.

Brady has a stylish swing, and swung like a single-digit handicapper. Manning’s swing wasn’t as smooth, but he was the better iron player and knows his way around the greens.

Tom Brady tees off on No. 2 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Some takeaways:

▪ Brady looked like a weekend hacker through six holes. He didn’t find his game until he holed his fourth shot from the fairway on the par-5 seventh.

▪ Brady and Manning could have used a wider fairway on the first tee — perhaps Green Harbor in Marshfield. They both went left, Manning hitting it out of play. The jitters were obvious.

▪ Brady put up a big number on the par-5 third hole. He pushed his tee ball right. He hit a provisional, and Woods said to Brady, “That’ll be in the fairway — over on 7.”

▪ Brady flubbed three chips on the front. He looked nervous, and the jitters were exposed in his short game.

▪ On the 184-yard par-3 fourth, Manning hit 7-iron, then made a 20-footer for birdie. He won two holes on his own ball on the front.

▪ Brady had two-way misses through five holes (nothing worse for a golfer); he pushed four tee shots right (remember, he hit two balls on No. 3) and pulled two left (one into the water, on the funky one-club challenge hole, No. 5).

▪ Brady was coming out of his tee shots, particularly on No. 6. He flubbed another chip, too, and looked as if he was ready to airmail a club.

Peyton Manning hits his tee shot on the par-3 16th. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

▪ The highlight of the front nine was Brady holing his fourth shot from the par-5 seventh fairway for a bird. It turned a likely 6 into a 4 and was good for a halve of the hole. Woods, who was striping it, lipped out an eagle. Brady was feeling it for the first time all day. But he still didn’t have a par on the front.

▪ Brady had to re-tee on No. 8, too. They weren’t counting, but it appeared to be another double-bogey, at least his second on the front.

▪ Brady did not hit a driver and didn’t hit a fairway until No. 10. He didn’t break 45 during the best-ball portion of the match.

▪ On the back nine, which was alternate shot, Mickelson drove the par-4 330-yard 11th and Brady rolled in a beautiful putt from just off the green for an eagle.

▪ Brady and Mickelson, 3 down at the turn, made it a match coming home.

▪ Brady was much better on the back. He was hitting fairways, talking a little smack, and rolling his ball. Having the luxury of a pro as a partner in alternate shot appeared to take the pressure off Brady.

▪ Woods was money. He was a fairways and greens machine, as expected at his home course, and his balky back appeared fine.

▪ Mickelson played as he always does, bombing off the tee, sometimes even in the fairway.

▪ Brady won the long drive challenge by 1 yard on No. 15 and did it with a 3-wood.

▪ Manning’s iron game is legit. He hit three of the four par-3 greens.

▪ Is Brady an 8.1 handicap? Tough to tell, give the circumstances of a difficult and long course, a rainy day, and the quality of competition. But even after a poor front, he made it a game.

Downpours provided an added challenge for the players Sunday. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match





















Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com