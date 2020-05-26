Some offices have reopened in Mass., but few workers are in them

The vast headquarters complex of medical device maker Boston Scientific was mostly quiet, but safety measures put in place for the eventual return of employees were on display. The main entrance — the only one open right now — features a snaking line of stanchions, with a green dot every 6 feet, to mark where you stand. There are signs asking if you’ve got a cold, or if you’ve been on an airplane within the last 14 days. A heat-sensing device is set up to take the temperature of everyone entering the building.

The return to the work place — at least for white-collar workers in suburban Boston — was muted Tuesday, with traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike light at what would normally be rush hour, and parking lots still mostly empty.

MARLBOROUGH — Tuesday was the first workday that people across most of Massachusetts could return to office buildings that have sat empty for more than two months. But there wasn’t exactly a rush to the front door — most employees continued to stay home.

Inside, hallways are posted with signs urging people to keep moving, and keep to the right. The cafeteria sits dark, and water fountains have been taped over. A trip to the IT help desk — relocated from its cozy den to a more spacious converted conference room — requires wiping down your laptop with disinfectant before turning it over to tech support.

As workers around most of Massachusetts started trickling back into offices, in very modest numbers this week, they’re finding a world quite different than the one they left behind. A host of new safety protocols, introduced to help stop the spread of COVID-19, will change the look and feel of office life for many.

At Boston Scientific in Marlborough, water fountains were off limits. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

But for awhile anyway, perhaps the biggest difference will be how few people are back in the office.

While office buildings were allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity starting Monday ― except in Boston, which scheduled to reopen on a limited basis next week — many major suburban employers say they will keep most, if not all, staff working from home for weeks or months.

At Boston Scientific, perhaps 10 percent of the nearly 2,000 employees at its Marlborough campus — mostly researchers who can’t work remotely — are coming back in the first phase of reopening, a spokeswoman said. Most corporate staff will be working from home at least through August.

At some companies, particularly ones that were designated as “essential,” employees have been trickling back in over the last few weeks.

E. M. Duggan, a mechanical contracting firm based in Canton, was back up to 40 or 50 people working in the office at its headquarters office last week, with supporting teams working on construction projects around the region. That’s less than half the typical office staff, said executive vice president Len Monfredo said, but an increase from from the six or eight people who were there earlier this spring.

Every other desk is marked for social distancing. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Coming back has been a gradual — and optional ― process, Monfredo said.

“We want people to feel comfortable, to come back slowly,” he said. “We’re telling people do what you can. If you want to come back two days a week and work from home the rest of the time, that’s fine.”

The company has raised the walls on cubicles and replaced all the old ductwork, Monfredo said. It also has stepped up cleaning — which includes fogging machines — from five nights a week to seven. And while it doesn’t require people to wear masks at their desks, they must do so in hallways and other parts of the building.

Maybe the biggest change, Manfredo said, has been to a culture where people used to take pride in toughing out a cold. Now, he said, employees are asked to take their temperature in the morning and work from home if it’s high.

“We’d all go to work sick. Our culture was ‘I’m here, and I’m getting the job done.’” Manfredo said. “Now, though, now is a time when that’s not such a good idea."

